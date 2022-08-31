Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Holdings Increased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,796,000 after purchasing an additional 613,122 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 606,822 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3,851.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 614,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,319,000 after purchasing an additional 598,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after purchasing an additional 577,075 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.35.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $1,806,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,588.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,320 shares of company stock worth $10,959,493. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.88. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.54.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

