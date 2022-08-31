EUNO Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,204.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $862,058.12 and approximately $1,204.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00234068 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,637,449,261 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

