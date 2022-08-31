Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Euro Manganese Price Performance

EUMNF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. Euro Manganese has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

Euro Manganese Company Profile

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

