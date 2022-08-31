Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Short Interest Up 5.0% in August

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Shares of EEFT traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.26. 5,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.06. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $90.41 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $10,247,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 44,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

