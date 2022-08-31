Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Update

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 118,300 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Euroseas by 456.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euroseas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Euroseas Trading Up 1.5 %

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Euroseas stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $173.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

Featured Stories

