Evedo Market Capitalization Achieves $451,560.27 (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $451,560.27 and $42,106.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,978.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00133563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00082332 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co.

Buying and Selling Evedo

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

