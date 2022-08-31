Everest Hill Group Inc. Sells 159,000 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,485,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,174,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $5,061,477.00.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 2.1 %

AHCO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,038. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AHCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

