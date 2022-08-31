EVgo (EVGO) & The Competition Critical Comparison

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare EVgo to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for EVgo and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 1 3 6 0 2.50 EVgo Competitors 92 644 1176 44 2.60

EVgo currently has a consensus price target of $13.44, indicating a potential upside of 42.50%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.16%. Given EVgo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EVgo is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo $22.21 million -$5.91 million -39.29 EVgo Competitors $7.60 billion $13.49 million 0.43

This table compares EVgo and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EVgo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EVgo. EVgo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo -52.62% N/A -8.17% EVgo Competitors 1.08% 7.15% 2.52%

Volatility & Risk

EVgo has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVgo’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 74.5% of EVgo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVgo competitors beat EVgo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot, or garage, pay gates and pilots microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and maintenance and development and project management services through eXtendTM, including electric vehicle supply equipment installation, networking, and operations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

