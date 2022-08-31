Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Evo Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 521,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Evo Acquisition by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Evo Acquisition by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 270,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter.

Evo Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVOJ remained flat at $9.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,562. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Evo Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

About Evo Acquisition

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

