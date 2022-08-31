FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) Stock Price Down 6.1%

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $17.11. Approximately 68,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,735,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

FaZe Stock Performance

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.

