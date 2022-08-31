FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

FedEx has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FedEx to earn $25.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

FDX stock opened at $213.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

