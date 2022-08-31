Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8,535.38.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £114.75 ($138.65) to £103.65 ($125.24) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ferguson from £122 ($147.41) to GBX 9,800 ($118.41) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

FERG opened at $117.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.80. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

