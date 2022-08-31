Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Update

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Finance Of America Companies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,476,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FOA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Finance Of America Companies Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE FOA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 399,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,637. Finance Of America Companies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $141.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

