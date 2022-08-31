Financial Contrast: ECMOHO (MOHO) versus Its Rivals

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ECMOHO to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ECMOHO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ECMOHO alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECMOHO -42.57% -76.43% -40.85% ECMOHO Competitors -15.90% -38.03% -11.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ECMOHO and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECMOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A ECMOHO Competitors 154 965 3119 41 2.71

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 58.56%. Given ECMOHO’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ECMOHO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

ECMOHO has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECMOHO’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of ECMOHO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ECMOHO and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECMOHO $130.75 million -$55.65 million -0.11 ECMOHO Competitors $20.00 billion $1.11 billion -0.49

ECMOHO’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ECMOHO. ECMOHO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ECMOHO competitors beat ECMOHO on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About ECMOHO

(Get Rating)

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It sells its products through flagship stores of its brand partners, self-operated branded stores on third-party e-commerce platforms; and other small and medium-sized online and offline retailers. The company is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ECMOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECMOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.