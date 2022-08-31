First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Short Interest Update

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $26,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,077 shares in the company, valued at $455,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $26,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,077 shares in the company, valued at $455,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,208.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 18.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 17.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.41. 100,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,835. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 29.83%. Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.