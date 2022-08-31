First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

FMY opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund ( NYSE:FMY Get Rating ) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

