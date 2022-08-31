First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance
FMY opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
