First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FID. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 68.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 59.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 21,283 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FID traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.38. 998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,526. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.306 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

