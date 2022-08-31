FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Short Interest Update

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FE. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.