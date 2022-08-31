Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$619.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.46 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.26-$4.56 EPS.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $127.88. 1,794,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,346. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Five Below by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

