Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FLC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,221. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
