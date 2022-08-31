Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FLC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,221. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 872.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.