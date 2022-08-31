FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,300 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 844,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.68. 6,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,337. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.85. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

