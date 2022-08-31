Fletcher King Plc (LON:FLK) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

Fletcher King Plc (LON:FLK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fletcher King Price Performance
Shares of FLK opened at GBX 44 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.51 million and a PE ratio of -15.17. Fletcher King has a 52-week low of GBX 35 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 54.90 ($0.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.56.
About Fletcher King
Further Reading
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.