Fletcher King Plc (LON:FLK) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

Fletcher King Plc (LON:FLK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fletcher King Price Performance

Shares of FLK opened at GBX 44 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.51 million and a PE ratio of -15.17. Fletcher King has a 52-week low of GBX 35 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 54.90 ($0.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.56.

Get Fletcher King alerts:

About Fletcher King

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Fletcher King Plc provides a range of property and advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of property fund management, property asset management, investment broking, valuations, and ratings. Fletcher King Plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.