FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Shares Down 0.1%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.22 and last traded at $58.35. 10,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 26,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

See Also

