Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Flowers Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Flowers Foods has a payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

FLO opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLO. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $239,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.