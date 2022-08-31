FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised FMC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.64.

FMC Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $109.71 on Friday. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.42 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FMC will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in FMC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FMC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

