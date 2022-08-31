Folder Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $167,011.32 (FOL)

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $167,011.32 and approximately $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folder Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com.

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

