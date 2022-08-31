Folgory Coin (FLG) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Folgory Coin has a market cap of $2.09 million and $16,060.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,144.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00133911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00033226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00081589 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1.

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

