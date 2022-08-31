FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 1,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.34. monday.com had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

