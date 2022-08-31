FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,204 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $22,318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,128,000 after buying an additional 63,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $6,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

NYSE RL opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $86.54 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.91.

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.