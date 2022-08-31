FORA Capital LLC Grows Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 257.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 258,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 42,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

CPT opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.76 and a 200-day moving average of $149.12. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $125.17 and a 52 week high of $180.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

