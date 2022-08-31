FORA Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mimecast by 22.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 125,712 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mimecast by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIME. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

MIME stock opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

