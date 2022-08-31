FORA Capital LLC Invests $875,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.96.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

