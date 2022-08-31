FORA Capital LLC Invests $936,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $207,124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 88.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,878,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,657,000 after acquiring an additional 882,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,867,000 after acquiring an additional 852,446 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 135.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 710,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 408,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,575,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xylem Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.64.

XYL stock opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.88.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

