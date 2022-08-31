FORA Capital LLC Takes $686,000 Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CUTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at $1,384,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.36. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.42 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 151.43% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

