FORA Capital LLC Takes $832,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $324.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.51. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.