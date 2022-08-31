FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 706.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,595. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DigitalOcean Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

