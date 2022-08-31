FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,116,000 after acquiring an additional 128,903 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AES during the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in AES by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AES Stock Performance

AES opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.62%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

