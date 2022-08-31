Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.45

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 1284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

The company has a market cap of $619.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.80 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Douglas Allen bought 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $65,025 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 117,723 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 59.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 84,654 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

