Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Shares Gap Down to $4.17

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $3.68. Forge Global shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 4,280 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Forge Global Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.29.
Institutional Trading of Forge Global
Forge Global Company Profile
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
