Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Shares Gap Down to $4.17

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $3.68. Forge Global shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 4,280 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Forge Global Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.29.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Forge Global Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forge Global in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

