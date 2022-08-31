Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Update

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the July 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fortive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,805 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after buying an additional 3,548,215 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $180,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $221,385,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,495,000 after buying an additional 2,181,045 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

