Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Update

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,500 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 702,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FWRD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 28,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 255,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 307,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 6.5% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Trading Down 1.1 %

FWRD opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.87.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Forward Air will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

