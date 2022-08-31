Fractal Price Tops $0.0240 on Major Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $398,363.97 and approximately $33,428.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.74 or 0.00411967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00814463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015556 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Fractal Coin Trading

