Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Short Interest Update

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Investment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Investment Stock Performance

Frontier Investment stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. Frontier Investment has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

About Frontier Investment

Frontier Investment ( NASDAQ:FICV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

