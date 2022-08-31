FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Trading Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.73 and last traded at $30.79. 2,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.