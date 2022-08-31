Fulham Shore’s (FUL) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Fulham Shore (LON:FUL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Fulham Shore Stock Down 1.3 %

LON FUL traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 11.10 ($0.13). The stock had a trading volume of 75,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,819. Fulham Shore has a 1 year low of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 20.40 ($0.25). The stock has a market cap of £70.47 million and a PE ratio of 1,110.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.05, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get Fulham Shore alerts:

About Fulham Shore

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of September 1, 2021, it operated 20 restaurants under the ‘The Real Greek' name across London and Southern England; and 55 restaurants under the Franco Manca pizzeria brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol, and Exeter.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulham Shore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulham Shore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.