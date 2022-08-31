Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,400 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 463,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN FURY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 180,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $4,871,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

