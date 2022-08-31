FUZE Token (FUZE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $30,668.00

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $9,638.53 and $30,668.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for $12.86 or 0.00063872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00439976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00822375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015240 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token.

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUZE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

