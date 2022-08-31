FYDcoin (FYD) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $632,258.62 and $551.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00234068 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000447 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
FYDcoin Coin Profile
FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 625,077,294 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FYDcoin
