FYDcoin (FYD) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $632,258.62 and $551.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00234068 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 625,077,294 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.