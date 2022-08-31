G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on G Mining Ventures from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

G Mining Ventures Stock Up 1.5 %

GMINF stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.61. 26,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.58. G Mining Ventures has a 52 week low of 0.41 and a 52 week high of 2.27.

G Mining Ventures Company Profile

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

