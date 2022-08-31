GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) Price Down 9% This Week

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $865,170.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00008455 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00431681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00818884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015321 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

